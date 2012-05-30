ISIOLO, Kenya A blast outside a restaurant in the north-eastern Kenyan town of Wajir, near the border with Somalia, killed one person and wounded three others on Wednesday, the region's police commander and witnesses said.

Kenya has been rocked by a wave of attacks since the government sent troops into Somalia in October last year to battle al Qaeda-linked rebels. Nairobi blamed the rebels for a string of kidnappings and cross-border raids.

"One person has died at the restaurant and three others including a child were injured by the explosive," Leo Nyongesa, North Eastern police commander, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Noor Ali; Editing by Richard Lough)