MOGADISHU Somalia's al Shabaab rebels began heading to the town of Afmadow on Monday to confront advancing Kenyan and Somali government troops who launched an offensive against them at the weekend, residents of the port city of Kismayu said.

"All al Shabaab's fighters and their armed vehicles in Kismayu have taken the road towards Afmadow," Ismail Aden, a resident of rebel-controlled Kismayu told Reuters.

"Al Shabaab have left only 10 fighters here ... people are afraid here, they do not know what will happen," he said. Kismayu is about 120 kms south of Afmadow.

A Somali military commander told Reuters his soldiers were also advancing on the town of Afmadow, which is near a now deserted al Shabaab base hit by air strikes on Sunday.

Another Kismayu resident said the al Qaeda-linked militants had announced in mosques a jihad, or holy war, against Kenyan and Somali troops and urged residents to defend Kismayu.

"At noon dozens of al Shabaab convoys took the road of Afmadow," Abdullahi Jamac told Reuters. "Al Shabaab ... urged residents to participate in the jihad and defend Kismayu. Al Shabaab sheikhs said jihad is obligatory," he added.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Sahra Abdi; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Richard Lough and Tim Pearce)