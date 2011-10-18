MOGADISHU Somalian al Shabaab militants said on Monday they would cross into Kenya if the Nairobi government did not withdraw its troops from Somalia.

"Kenyan troops have entered 100 kilometres into Somalia and their planes bombarded many places and killed residents," al Shabaab spokesman Sheikh Ali Mohamud Rage told reporters in a town south of Mogadishu. "We shall come into Kenya if you do not go back."

Kenyan and Somali forces launched an operation to pursue the al Qaeda-linked militants in southern Somalia on Sunday to drive the militants, who are linked to a wave of kidnappings, away from Kenya's border.

(Reporting by Feisal Omar; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Richard Lough)