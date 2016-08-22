Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
NAIROBI Kenyan foreign minister Amina Mohamed said on Monday she wanted a Security Council-sanctioned U.N. protection force to be deployed in South Sudan "sooner rather than later" but that its deployment could be gradual.
ATHENS The leaders of ethnically-split Cyprus have asked the United Nations to prepare for a new peace conference in early March with guarantor powers, a U.N. envoy said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW Russian authorities have charged two former officers in the Federal Security Service and an employee of cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab with committing treason in the interests of the United States, the Interfax news agency reported.