Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
NAIROBI U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called on Monday for immediate steps to give "momentum" to the planned deployment of extra U.N. troops to South Sudan and told the country's leaders to adhere in "word and deed" to a peace deal reached last year.
"We need to move forward with the deployment of a regional protection force, authorised by the U.N. Security Council, in order to be part of the U.N. peace keeping mission in that country," he told a news conference in Nairobi after talks with foreign ministers from Kenya and other regional states.
South Sudan's government has said it is still considering a response to the U.N. decision to send 4,000 extra troops to the country after violence flared in the capital in July.
Kenya's foreign minister also said on Monday she wanted the mission to be deployed "sooner rather than later", but said that its deployment could be gradual.
ATHENS The leaders of ethnically-split Cyprus have asked the United Nations to prepare for a new peace conference in early March with guarantor powers, a U.N. envoy said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW Russian authorities have charged two former officers in the Federal Security Service and an employee of cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab with committing treason in the interests of the United States, the Interfax news agency reported.