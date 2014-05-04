NAIROBI Two buses driving on a busy highway in the Kenyan capital Nairobi were struck by explosive devices on Sunday, ripping a huge hole in one of the vehicles.

A Reuters reporter saw blood and broken glass next to the two buses that were about 1 km from each other heading out of town.

There was no word on casualties and no immediate claim of responsibility but Kenya has blamed similar attacks on the al Qaeda-linked Somali group al Shabaab, which killed at least 67 people at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi last September.

Four people were killed on Saturday when attackers threw an explosive device at passengers at a bus station in Mombasa, and also targeted a luxury hotel in the coastal city.

Police spokesman Masoud Mwinyi confirmed that there were two separate explosions targeting two buses along Thika Super Highway, which connects the capital to the outskirts of the city. Mwinyi had no immediate comment on the number of casualties.

(Reporting by James Macharia, Humphrey Malalo and Thomas Mukoya; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)