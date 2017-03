NAIROBI Kenya's election commission said it expected to announce a final result in a tightly fought presidential election at 11 a.m. (8:00 a.m. British time) on Saturday, extending an already delayed count after earlier saying it would issue a final tally on Friday.

"We will do our final declaration not this evening but tomorrow (Saturday) morning around 11 o'clock," Yusuf Nzibo told a news conference. "So please be patient because this is a serious matter. We want to make sure as a commission that our figures are accurate."

