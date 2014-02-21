Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
PARIS Kering (PRTP.PA) Finance Director Jean-Marc Duplaix said on Friday that he expects same-store sales at its flagship Gucci luxury brand to grow this year after declining in 2013.
"Gucci same-store sales were slightly negative overall in 2013, and we expect them to become positive in 2014," Duplaix told journalists.
Duplaix said he expected low single-digit percentage same-store sales growth for Gucci this year at constant exchange rates.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.