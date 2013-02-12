Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel leaves the office of his lawyer David Koubbi hours after the verdict in his appeals trial October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Former Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) trader Jerome Kerviel, who was sentenced to three years in jail and ordered to repay his former employer 4.9 billion euros ($6.6 billion), has asked an employment tribunal to rule on whether he is liable for the losses the bank said he incurred in France's largest trading scandal.

In an interview with RTL radio on Tuesday, Kerviel also said he is seeking 4.9 billion euros in damages from Societe Generale.

"Obviously, this demand is a bit ironic," he said. "But I demand an expert opinion... because I was sentenced to repay 4.9 billion euros in damages without an third-party appraisal."

Kerviel lodged an appeal after his conviction on October 24, which suspended his sentence but not the damages he has to repay to Societe Generale. The period of review on appeal is usually about a year.

