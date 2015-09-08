Below is a timeline for the U.S. tax exemption for trading in coffee and six other commodities:

--1962: Congress added Subpart F to the tax code as part of the Kennedy administration’s push to curb erosion of the U.S. tax base. This section included a provision requiring Controlled Foreign Corporations (CFCs) acting as buying agents for a U.S. parent company to repatriate their profits so that they could be taxed.

--1975: In the Tax Reduction Act of 1975, an exemption was added to Subpart F stating that income earned by CFCs from the sale of some agricultural commodities not grown in the United States in commercially marketable quantities is not subject to U.S. tax. Black pepper, cocoa, coconut and tea were the eligible commodities. Bananas and coffee were listed as not eligible because they were grown in commercially marketable quantities in the United States.

--1977: Companies including Anderson, Clayton & Co – a U.S.-based commodities merchant that at one point controlled 15 percent of coffee exports from top-grower Brazil – lobby the Treasury Department arguing that coffee should be eligible for the exemption because it is not grown in commercially marketable quantities in the United States. The same argument is made about bananas and crude rubber.

--1978: The Treasury Department decides to include coffee, bananas and crude rubber in the list of agricultural commodities not grown in the United States in commercially marketable quantities, thus qualifying them for the Subpart F exemption.

--2001: Starbucks establishes Starbucks Coffee Trading Company in Lausanne, Switzerland, in a move designed in part to take advantage of the agricultural commodities exemption, according to sources.

--2014: Keurig Green Mountain decides to follow in Starbucks’ footsteps and move its coffee buying office to a new subsidiary in Switzerland.

