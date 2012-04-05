British software firm Kewill Plc KWL.L said it expected revenue and profit for the year ended March 31 below market estimates due to longer sales cycles and difficult economic conditions across all its markets.

Shares of the company were down 10 percent at 68.25 pence at 8.18 a.m. British Time on the London Stock Exchange.

Kewill, which provides software to freight forwarders, distribution firms and express parcel groups, said it expected to report revenue and adjusted operating profit similar to the levels in 2011.

For the year ended March 31, 2011, revenue was 60 million pounds and adjusted operating profit 9.6 million pounds.

The company, whose clients include Bayer (BAYGn.DE), Ingersoll Rand (IR.N), DHL DHL.UL and UPS (UPS.N), said it could only close one of the three major contracts planned before the fiscal year-end, while one client deferred its project.

Kewill said despite the contract slippage it saw encouraging momentum going into the new fiscal year.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)