Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
LONDON British construction group Kier (KIE.L) has won a 100 million pound contract from France's EDF (EDF.PA) to prepare the ground for construction of a new nuclear power station in the west of England.
Kier said in a statement on Monday that the contract to carry out site works for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, which is due to provide 6 percent of Britain's energy needs, would create 350 jobs.
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy and Prime Minister David Cameron last week used a summit in Paris to unveil contracts worth 500 million pounds that will see EDF, Areva AREV.PA and Rolls-Royce (RR.L) co-operate in developing new nuclear power plants in Britain.
EDF is taking the lead in building Britain's next generation of nuclear reactors after buying British Energy in a 12.4 billion pound deal three years ago.
(Reporting by Paul Hoskins; Editing by Sarah Young)
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).