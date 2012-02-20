LONDON British construction group Kier (KIE.L) has won a 100 million pound contract from France's EDF (EDF.PA) to prepare the ground for construction of a new nuclear power station in the west of England.

Kier said in a statement on Monday that the contract to carry out site works for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, which is due to provide 6 percent of Britain's energy needs, would create 350 jobs.

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy and Prime Minister David Cameron last week used a summit in Paris to unveil contracts worth 500 million pounds that will see EDF, Areva AREV.PA and Rolls-Royce (RR.L) co-operate in developing new nuclear power plants in Britain.

EDF is taking the lead in building Britain's next generation of nuclear reactors after buying British Energy in a 12.4 billion pound deal three years ago.

