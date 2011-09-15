Construction group Kier (KIE.L), which has significantly reduced its exposure to the public sector, sees a pick-up in outsourcing and more investment in the power, waste and transport businesses bolstering growth in the future.

Kier, which reduced the dependence on the public sector to 56 percent from 75 percent a year ago in its construction business, said on Thursday it won a four-year framework contract worth up to 1 billion pounds from Scape, a local government-controlled company.

"There is a big squeeze on in public sector spending. That is going to force local authorities and government departments to outsource more of their operations in the future, which is going to create an opportunity for us to pick up work with them," Chief Executive Paul Sheffield told Reuters.

"The growth for us is also coming from the private sector. In areas like waste (management) it's actually private money. The regulation that the government has put in place is encouraging private enterprises to set up waste-to-energy facilities."

He expects sales this year to be fairly flat but sees growth in 2013.

"Overall, between our construction and services business, we have had a great year and we are expecting some stability in the next year before growth begin in 2013," Sheffield said.

Earlier in the day, the Sandy, Bedfordshire-based company reported forecast-beating results for the year as contract wins in the education business helped it offset the impact of budgetary constraints on many of its other clients.

Profit before tax, amortisation of intangible assets and exceptional items for the year ended June was 24 percent up at 68.9 million pounds, compared with 55.5 million pounds last year.

Overall revenue increased 4 percent to 2.2 billion pounds, displaying underlying growth at all four divisions of the group -- construction, services, property and homes.

Analysts on average were expecting a pretax profit of 62.8 million pounds on revenue of 2.13 billion pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company declared a final dividend of 44 pence, taking the total dividend to 64 pence, up 10 percent from last year's 58 pence.

Kier's shares, which have lost about 18 percent in value so far this year, were up 4 percent at 1,170 pence at 10:05 a.m. on the London Stock Exchange.

