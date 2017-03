Singer Kanye West and reality television actress Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of ''PUNK: Chaos to Couture'' in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK Reality television star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West have named their baby daughter North West, according to media reports on Friday.

Kardashian, the 32-year-old star of the TV show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," gave birth to the baby in Los Angeles on Saturday, weeks before her expected due date in July. West was with her for the delivery.

People magazine said the couple had been considering directional names. Celebrity website TMZ.com also reported that they had named the baby North West, citing the birth certificate from Cedars-Sinai hospital.

Representatives for Kardashian and West could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kardashian, who also has a clothing line and endorsement deals, started dating the Grammy-winning rap star in April 2012.

She married her second husband, NBA basketball player Kris Humphries of the Brooklyn Nets, in an elaborate ceremony filmed for the reality TV show in August 2011 but the union last only 72 days.

