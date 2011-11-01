TV personality and actress Kim Kardashian speaks during an interview with Reuters in Dubai October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

LOS ANGELES Reality TV star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce Monday, just 72 days after marrying basketball player Kris Humphries in a lavish wedding that was billed as a "fairytale."

Kardashian, 31, star of the TV show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court citing irreconcilable differences.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to end my marriage. I hope everyone understands this was not an easy decision. I had hoped this marriage was forever, but sometimes things don't work out as planned. We remain friends and wish each other the best," Kardashian said in a statement.

The court papers show Kardashian has asked the court to confirm that jewellery and other personal items, as well as earnings before and during the marriage, be considered separate property. It also notes the couple has a prenuptial agreement.

Kardashian and Humphries married on August 20 in southern California in a wedding reported to have cost $10 million, after dating for about nine months. More than three million U.S. viewers watched a two-part TV special earlier this month called "Kim's Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian event."

But claims of tension in the marriage erupted quickly and have spread across entertainment media for the past week. Some reports have suggested Humphries, a 26-year-old New Jersey Nets basketball player, was reluctant to play his role in the Kardashian brand, and there were differences over where the newlyweds would make their home.

This is the second divorce for Kardashian, who was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas for four years, separating in 2004. Since then, the reality star has had a number of high-profile relationships including R&B singer Ray-J and American football player Reggie Bush.

Kardashian is one of the highest-paid reality stars on U.S. television with 2010 earnings estimated at $6 million from her TV show, clothing line, perfume, jewellery and tanning cream and other product endorsements and appearances.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Chris Michaud)