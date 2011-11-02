TV personality Kim Kardashian (L) points to chandeliers as she attends a news conference with her mother Kris Jenner in Dubai October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

NEW YORK Kim Kardashian's mother on Wednesday denied reports that her daughter made millions from her media-event wedding, and in fact ended up owing money for the lavish event.

"Did they net or gross any amount of money? Absolutely not," Kris Jenner said on ABC's "The View" talk show.

"When it was all said and done, Kim had to pay a lot of money," said Jenner, whose book "Kris Jenner ... and all things Kardashian" hits stores this week.

"The money that she made" -- from various photo rights and the broadcast fees from the Kardashian's reality TV show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' -- "went to the wedding. She still owed money," Jenner said, responding to reports that her daughter made millions from the event.

Earlier on NBC's "Today" show Jenner said the wedding and marriage "certainly wasn't a sham, it certainly wasn't something for TV. We have enough going on our show."

On Tuesday, a day after filing for divorce following 73 days of marriage, Kim Kardashian also dismissed reports that she profited from her televised wedding to pro basketball player Kris Humphries.

"There are also reports that I made millions of dollars off of the wedding. These reports are simply not true and it makes me so sad to have to even clarify this," she said on her website.

Jenner said she did not know what went wrong with her daughter's brief marriage, saying that Kardashian told her days before filing for divorce "This is what I feel that I need to do, please trust me."

Said Jenner: "It's really hard to go through this on such a public stage."

(Reporting by Chris Michaud)