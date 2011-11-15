LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Kim Kardashian has found herself in a hairy situation -- and it has nothing to do with the drama over her impending divorce from NBA player Kris Humphries.

Hair-removal product company Radiancy is suing the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, claiming that she's made numerous false and misleading statements while shilling for hair-removal company Tria, which is also named in the complaint.

According to Radiancy, Kardashian made numerous claims during various media appearances and on her Twitter account that can't possibly be true.

Among the alleged falsehoods that Kardashian disseminated: That Tria's laser hair-removal product have been deemed safe and effective by the FDA, and that it also provides permanent hair removal.

The suit goes on to note that, during an appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show," Kardashian claimed that she uses the Tria product "on entire body" -- even though, by Tria's own admission, the product is unsafe for use on the face, head, ears, neck, nipples, genitals or around the anus, as it may injure skin.

Also, according to Radiancy, Kardashian tweeted last December that she had begun using the Tria product and was "loving the results so far" -- even though she had just become the company's spokesperson a few weeks before, and Tria's own web site states that a user wouldn't begin to see results from the product for at least 90 days.

These allegedly false statements have done damage to Radiancy's business, the claim states.

The complaint is part of an ongoing legal battle between the two companies.

This isn't the first time that Kardashian has come under fire due to her many endorsements -- last November, she and her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, pulled out of a deal to sponsor a prepaid MasterCard because it carried "outrageous" fees. She's also been accused of accepting money to tweet about products without revealing that they were sponsored tweets, though Kardashian, 31, has denied this.

Kardashian's spokesperson did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.