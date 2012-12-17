Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabal al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
NEW DELHI India's debt-laden and grounded Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) said on Monday it will "restart in a phased manner," with own funding, and will not seek banks' support.
Kingfisher, saddled with a debt load of $1.4 billion, has not flown since October, and is under immense pressure to raise equity fast to keep its licence intact.
"We have also shared a full recapitalisation plan which will be further discussed with a small designated group of bankers," Kingfisher said in a statement, after a meeting with its lenders.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.