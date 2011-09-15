LONDON Cash-strapped Britons are cutting spending on their homes and gadgets, and retailers Kingfisher (KGF.L) and Kesa KESA.L are worried other Europeans will follow suit as a sovereign debt crisis grips the region.

Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvements retailer, beat forecasts on Thursday with a 24 percent rise in first-half earnings, helped by growth in France and other overseas markets and a drive to increase profit margins.

The group, which runs market leader B&Q, said it was stepping up investment in the country, spending 130 million pounds and creating 1,200 jobs by opening new stores, mainly for its Screwfix brand, aimed at the building trade.

Chief executive Ian Cheshire said the move was a sign of confidence in the long-term future of the economy, but was aimed at piling pressure on struggling rivals rather than in anticipation of an imminent pick-up in consumer spending.

"The backdrop of difficult markets doesn't mean that sort of pain is distributed equally. Actually, in the middle of difficult markets there are always going to be opportunities," he told reporters.

Official data on Thursday underscored the weakness of consumer demand, showing retail sales fell 0.2 percent in August from July.

Electricals group Kesa KESA.L, meanwhile, reported a 22 percent plunge in quarterly underlying sales at its chain Comet.

MIXED FORTUNES

Shoppers across Europe are cutting spending amid rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity.

Britons are being particularly frugal as the economy there continues to flag, but there are signs other Europeans are becoming more cautious as concerns mount about the state of public finances across the region.

"With consumer confidence falling to a low ebb across Continental Europe and the UK, market conditions are likely to remain challenging for some time," warned Kesa, which also reported a fall in underlying sales at its French chain Darty.

Alongside a tough economic backdrop, electricals retailers are facing cut-price competition from grocers and the Internet.

Kesa, Europe's third-biggest electricals group behind Dixons DXNS.L and MediaMarkt-Saturn (MEOG.DE), said it would retain loss-making Comet for the time being as a sale process had so far failed to secure an acceptable price.

At 0845 GMT, Kesa shares were down 2 percent at 85.4 pence, while Kingfisher's were up 5.6 percent at 253 pence.

Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST), Europe's second-biggest fashion retailer behind Inditex (ITX.MC), brought some cheer to the sector by reporting flat sales at established stores in August.

That beat forecasts for a 7 percent decline and lifted the Swedish group's shares more than 6 percent.

Likewise, British homewares retailer Dunelm (DNLM.L) raised spirits by reporting a 9 percent increase in annual pretax profit and a big rise in its dividend.

Net profit at European-focussed clothing and accessories group Esprit (0330.HK), by contrast, posted a 98 percent drop in annual net profit, sending its shares sliding.

(Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Will Waterman)