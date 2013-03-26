A B&Q sign is seen outside a store in south London June 4, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

LONDON Kingfisher (KGF.L), Europe's largest home improvements retailer, met forecasts with an 11.4 percent fall in annual profit that reflected unfavourable foreign exchange movements, weak economies and unhelpful weather.

The group, which runs market leader B&Q in Britain and trades as Castorama and Brico Depot in France, said on Tuesday that it expects market conditions to remain challenging but it is confident about its own prospects.

Kingfisher made an underlying pretax profit of 715 million pounds in the year to February 2.

That was in line with analysts' consensus forecast but down from 807 million pounds in 2011-12.

Retailers across Europe are battling a prolonged squeeze in consumer incomes and sellers of "big ticket" items such as kitchens and bathrooms are particularly vulnerable.

Kingfisher, which trades from more than 1,000 stores in eight countries in Europe and Asia, is also being squeezed by a continuing low level of housing transactions, since moving house is often associated with spending on home improvements.

Group sales fell 2.4 percent to 10.57 billion pounds, with weak consumer confidence resulting in like-for-like sales declines in its three key markets of Britain, France and Poland.

It said that adverse foreign exchange movements when translating euro and Polish zloty overseas profits into sterling knocked 39 million pounds off profit, while record wet weather in Britain cost it 25 million pounds as less customers visited its stores.

Kingfisher, the world's No. 3 home improvements retailer behind U.S. groups Lowe's (LOW.N) and Home Depot <HD.N, is offsetting weak demand with a drive to improve profitability by buying more goods centrally from cheaper manufacturing centres such as China.

The company, which ended the year with net cash of 38 million pounds, raised its dividend 7 percent to 9.46 pence.

Shares in the group, down 9 percent over the past year, closed at 283 pence on Monday, valuing the business at 6.72 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6586 British pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment and David Goodman)