LONDON Kingfisher (KGF.L), Europe's largest home improvements retailer, will return about 200 million pounds ($330 million) to shareholders in the current year after meeting forecasts with a 4.1 percent rise in 2013-14 profit.

The group, which runs market leader B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and trades as Castorama and Brico Depot in France, also said on Tuesday it would look for a strategic partner for its lossmaking B&Q China business, aiming to replicate the partner approach it adopted in Turkey.

"Looking ahead we are well placed to benefit from a pick-up in consumer spending as Europe's economies return to growth," said Chief Executive Ian Cheshire.

Kingfisher made an underlying pretax profit of 744 million pounds in its 2013-14 year, on sales up 3.5 percent on a constant currency basis to 11.1 billion pounds. Sales at stores open over a year rose 0.7 percent.

The profit outcome compared with analysts' forecasts in a range of 738-748 million pounds and 715 million pounds made in the 2012-13 year.

Kingfisher said that after a tough first quarter trading conditions improved through the year, with the exception of a persistent weak economic backdrop in France, its most profitable market. It still won market share in France, as it did in the UK and Poland.

The firm said it planned two new country entries in 2014-15 - two Brico Dépôt stores will open in Portugal and four Screwfix outlets will open in Germany with full next day national delivery.

It said the combined investment impact on 2014-15 profit would be a net charge of around 10 million pounds.

Kingfisher, which ended the year with net cash of 238 million pounds, is paying a year dividend of 9.9 pence, up 4.7 percent.

The capital return in 2014-15 would be the first of a multi-year programme.

Shares in Kingfisher, up 41 percent over the last year, closed Monday at 406.5 pence, valuing the business at 9.65 billion pounds.

