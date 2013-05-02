FRANKFURT Kion Group KIONG.UL, the world's second biggest maker of fork lift trucks behind Toyota Industries Corp (6201.T), may go ahead with what could be one of Germany's largest initial public share offers this year.

According to people familiar with the situation up to 25 percent of Kion is likely to be listed in a sale that may value the whole company at around 2.5 billion euros.

"I can confirm that Kion Group is considering a potential IPO in 2013," a company spokesman said, the company's first official confirmation of the flotation plans.

The Wiesbaden-based group is set to follow real estate group LEG (LEGn.DE), chemicals group Evonik (EVKn.DE) and broadcaster RTL (RRTL.DE), which have all successfully listed in Frankfurt this year, taking advantage of the rally in stockmarkets over the past 11 months .

"An IPO will take place in late June, early July if market conditions allow," one of the people familiar with the matter said, while another said the offer might equally not be launched until September or October.

Kion's owners, the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and buyout firm KKR (KKR.N) are planning to sell some of their shares, while the company also plans to sell new shares, one of the people said.

China-based Shandong Heavy (000338.SZ) in August last year bought a 25 percent stake in Kion for 467 million euros and later secured the option to increase its stake to one third as part of an IPO.

Since August 2012 shares in rivals like Toyota Industries, U.S.-based Terex (TEX.N) and Germany's Jungheinrich (JUNG_p.DE) have gained between 20 and 33 percent.

"It is conceivable that this will be taken into account in the valuation of Kion," one of the people familiar with the transaction said.

Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) are organising the flotation, sources familiar with the deal said.

Kion was split off from gases group Linde (LING.DE) in 2006 and operates a multi-brand business which includes Linde, STILL, Fenwick, Baoli and Voltas.

In 2012 its earnings before interest and tax rose 20 percent to 438 million euros on sales up 8 percent at 4.7 billion euros.

(Reporting by Frank Siebelt, Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Greg Mahlich)