FRANKFURT Kion Group KIONG.UL, the world's second-biggest maker of fork lift trucks behind Toyota Industries Corp (6201.T), is close to announcing plans for an initial public share offer, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

"Kion will announce its plans early next week," one of the sources said.

Late last month Kion's chief executive Gordon Riske said the group would be ready for an IPO but was not in a rush and together with its owners was monitoring the market for a potential sale.

"Kion and its owners are closely watching the capital markets to determine the best moment for the IPO," a spokesman for Kion said on Sunday, adding no decision had been taken yet.

According to one source, more than 25 percent of Kion is likely to be listed in a sale that may value the whole company at around 2.5 billion euros (£2.13 billion), excluding debt.

Sources familiar with the plans had told Reuters in March that Kion had hired banks to go public as early as late June. Kion had said since last summer that its owners - Goldman Sachs (GS.N), buyout firm KKR (KKR.N) and Shandong Heavy Industry-Weichai Group (000338.SZ) - were eyeing a flotation.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Kion had sales of 4.73 billion euros in 2012, with brands including Linde, OM Still, Fenwick, Baoli and Voltas.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)