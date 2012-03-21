Rock bands Kiss (from L-R) Tommy Thayer, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Paul Stanley and Motley Crue (from R-L) Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Nikki Sixx and Vince Neil pose at a news conference to announce the Kiss, Motley Crue: The Tour in Hollywood, California March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Two powerhouse bands that have rocked music fans over four decades, Kiss and Motley Crue, on Tuesday unveiled plans for a 40-plus city tour across the United States this summer.

Kiss, with their painted faces and outrageous costumes, rose to fame in the 1970s with hits such as "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "Hotter Than Hell." Motley Crue reached stardom in the 1980s and scored hits like "Dr. Feelgood" and "Girls, Girls, Girls."

Both bands earned millions of fans and combined sold nearly 200 million albums worldwide.

The tour will kick off on July 20 in Bristow, Virginia and hit cities such as Dallas, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and Cleveland before winding up on September 23 in Hartford, Connecticut.

(Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Jill Serjeant)