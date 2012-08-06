European shares fall as HSBC leads financials lower
LONDON European equities slipped in early trading on Tuesday, with HSBC leading the regional banking index lower after reporting a 62 percent slump in its annual pre-tax profit.
NEW YORK Rating agency Egan-Jones upgraded Knight Capital Group on Monday after the market-maker said it received funding from its trading partners to cover a pretax loss of about $440 million due to an erroneous trade position on Aug 1.
Egan-Jones raised Knight's credit rating to "B-minus" from "CCC" after cutting them several times last week.
Knight's rating remains in junk territory. Prior to a software glitch that caused the errant trades, Egan-Jones had a "B-plus" rating on Knight, two-notches above its current level.
Knight is still "fragile," Egan-Jones said in a statement. It "remains under-capitalized and there might be some residual lawsuits."
Earlier, Knight said its rescue would be financed with convertible preferred stock. Its trading partners involved will buy these shares with a 2 percent dividend. The deal is expected to close later Monday morning.
Feb 21 Eurozone private sector and manufacturing growth unexpectedly accelerated to near a six-year high in February and job creation reached its fastest since August 2007, propelled by strong demand and optimism about the future, a survey found.
LONDON Britons are now more concerned about the economy than they are about terrorism or immigration, a survey showed on Tuesday, another sign that consumers are feeling increasingly worried about Britain's decision to leave the European Union.