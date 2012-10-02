LONDON Activist investor Knight Vinke Asset Management, a top 20 investor in Xstrata, has criticised the miner's non-executive directors for failing to demonstrate sufficient independence in its protracted merger talks with trader Glencore.

The New York-based investment firm said the "merger of equals" recommended by Xstrata's XTA.L board on Monday would in reality effect a change of control, with CEO Mick Davis replaced by Glencore's (GLEN.L) Ivan Glasenberg.

Knight Vinke said it would consult other investors with a view to taking steps to strengthen the board's independence.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise, editing by Laurence Fletcher)