ROCHESTER, NY

At one point, the company employed more than 60,000 people in Rochester in upstate New York, where it was born more than 130 years ago. Now, that number is closer to 7,000 - and it has been decades since the company, once synonymous with photography, began its downward slide.

"There's a saying around Rochester that there is life after Kodak," Tom Diederich, 59, said wryly. Diederich, who works part-time for car rental agency Hertz, retired from Kodak a month ago when his job was eliminated as part of cost-cutting. He spent 20 years in Kodak's film division.

"I don't think the impact will be as terrible as it could have been. The steady decline of Kodak allowed the area to absorb the impact," he said.

He acknowledges that for years the company has been based on "obsolete technology," but he shied away from assigning blame or expressing anger.

"I raised a family on a Kodak paycheck. They were good to me...and I am grateful to them for that," he said.

Jim Cook, 64, who spent 39 years in Kodak's paper finishing business and now does maintenance at a local Comfort Inn hotel, also said he would work for Kodak again, if given the chance.

Kodak hired Cook after high school, put him through computer programming, computer repair and electrician classes, and two apprenticeships, one in sheet metal and one in being an electrician.

For now, at least, the Kodak name is still everywhere in Rochester. Streets and buildings, alike, share it and the local history section of the Rochester library has a significant archive of material on the company's history.

In years past, Kodak also sponsored bowling leagues and subsidized the cost of deep sea fishing trips off the coast of New England for its employees, said Jack Gundrum, 75, who worked for Kodak for more than 44 years, mostly in its research division.

It wasn't unusual for a Kodak employee and family to go to the company's Kodak Park campus on the edge of town for a subsidized prime rib dinner and a show, said Bob Volpe, president of EKRA, an independent Kodak retirees' advocacy group.

But all of that - the "halcyon days" of Kodak as Volpe put it - was decades ago.

In more recent years, the reality has been a series of devastating layoffs and other cost-cutting measures, current and former employees said.

Many of those still working full-time are just hoping to stick around long enough to retire so they can lock in health and pension benefits, they said.

One current female employee who spoke on condition of anonymity outside of Kodak's headquarters in downtown Rochester, said employees are wondering exactly what retirement benefits they will get if the company continues to struggle. She also said that some employees are wondering whether they can take their money out of Kodak's retirement funds.

Kodak last week withdrew $160 million (103 million pounds) from a revolving credit line, saying it would use the money for general corporate purposes. That and the company's appointment of outside advisers set off a panic among investors concerned that the company was running out of cash.

Its shares collapsed by 77 percent last week to hit a low of just 54 cents before pulling back some of those losses on Monday after Kodak said it had no plans to file for bankruptcy. On Tuesday, the shares fell 16.4 percent to end at $1.12.

Still, the global company's multiple layers of debt, unfunded pension obligations, and its inability to find new markets to replace its once reliable film business have investors in its debt worried. As a result, those investors have also been talking to law firms and restructuring advisory firms, said an analyst and a source close to them.

As concerns that Kodak may be fighting for its very survival have picked up in recent weeks, retirees have begun calling insurance companies asking about their options for healthcare if they were to lose their Kodak plans, said EKRA's Volpe.