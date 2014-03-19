Alibaba buys online ticketing platform Damai
SHANGHAI China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
Eastman Kodak Co, the once mighty photography pioneer that emerged from bankruptcy protection in September, reported an 18 percent fall in quarterly revenue, partly due to a decline in its motion picture film business.
The company said revenue fell to $607 million (367 million pounds) in the fourth quarter ended December 31 from $739 million, a year earlier.
Sales at its graphics, entertainment and commercial films business fell 12 percent to $396 million.
Net loss narrowed to $63 million from $402 million.
The company's shares closed at $27.60 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(This version corrects paragraph 3 to show that sales at graphics, entertainment and commercial business fell 12 pct to $396 million, not 47 percent to $519 million.)
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LONDON Bitcoin regained its footing on Monday, having suffered its heftiest falls since early 2015 between Thursday and Saturday as investors sold the digital currency on worries about its future.
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.