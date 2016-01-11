France's gig economy creates hope and tension as election looms
PARIS It's lunchtime and Parisians are queuing for baguettes at a bakery on the Rue Montmartre, a sight long typical of life in the French capital.
NEW YORK Beleaguered department store Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) is said to be debating whether to take itself private, according to a source cited by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
Kohl's stock is down 40 percent from its peak of $79.60 set on April 6, and its market value of $9 billion (£6.2 billion) is roughly half of expected annual sales for this fiscal year.
The Wisconsin-based chain, which has about 1,200 stores nationwide, is also debating hiring an investment bank for counsel on other options, including selling to a private equity firm.
The publication said Kohl's board was expected to discuss the options in more detail this week.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Peter Cooney)
PARIS It's lunchtime and Parisians are queuing for baguettes at a bakery on the Rue Montmartre, a sight long typical of life in the French capital.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia should investigate the possible transfer of funds to North Korea's leadership, the deputy home minister said on Tuesday, after Reuters reported that the head of a Malaysian conglomerate had for years funnelled cash to Pyongyang.