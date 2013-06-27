South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives at the airport in Beijing June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING The leaders of South Korea and China agreed at a summit on Thursday on the need to end North Korea's nuclear programme through dialogue and discussed ways to resume negotiations with Pyongyang, South Korea's presidential office said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed support for South Korean President Park Geun-hye's policy to engage North Korea and help Pyongyang join the international community as a "responsible member," Park's office said.

"The two leaders shared a common view on denuclearising North Korea, maintaining peace and stability on the Korean peninsula and resolving issues through dialogue and negotiations," her office said.

