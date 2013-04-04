A transport plane belonging to the U.S. Air Force comes in for a landing at a U.S. air force base in Osan, south of Seoul April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL South Korea is to buy Taurus bunker-busting air-to-ground long range missiles for its F-15K strike fighters in a move to boost its strike power amid rising tensions with North Korea, its defence minister told a parliamentary committee on Thursday.

The decision to pick a European supplier is due to Washington's unwillingness to supply Seoul's first choice missile, the U.S. made JASSM, a person familiar with the plans later told Reuters and is a rare decision for a military that primarily picks U.S.-made equipment.

The decision comes as South Korea is getting ready to award a tender for 60 fighter jets, in a competition between Lockheed Martin's Corp's <LMT.N