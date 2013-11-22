Jeffrey Newman comes out of his home to make a brief comment about his father, Merrill Newman, an 85-year-old Korean War veteran being detained by North Korean authorities, in Pasadena, California November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Retired finance executive Merrill Newman is seen in a photo taken in Palo Alto, California in 2005. REUTERS/Nicholas Wright /Palo Alto Weekly

LOS ANGELES The son of a California retiree and Korean War veteran who was detained by North Korean authorities last month during a trip to the reclusive Asian nation said on Friday he has had no communication with his father since then.

Jeff Newman also told Reuters in an interview that his family remained concerned about the health of his 85-year-old father, Merrill Newman, and does not know whether heart medication sent to North Korea on his behalf had reached him.

The son, who lives in the Los Angeles suburb of Pasadena, told CNN on Wednesday that the elder Newman had been on an airplane on the last day of his trip waiting to take off when North Korean authorities boarded the aircraft and took him away.

The father's detention came a day after he and his tour guide had been interviewed by North Korean authorities at a meeting in which Merrill Newman's military service during the Korean War was discussed, the son told CNN.

An infantry officer during the Korean War, the elder Newman resides in the upscale northern California community of Palo Alto and had gone to North Korea on a tourist visa.

Jeff Newman has said his account of his father's disappearance was based on details relayed to him through another American resident at his father's retirement home who was travelling with him at the time. That man, Bob Hamrdla, is now back in California.

Asked on Friday in a telephone interview whether he had received any word from his father since he was detained, Jeff Newman told Reuters: "There has been no communication."

"We remain concerned about his condition. We're worried about his health, and we're anxious for him to come home," he said.

The younger Newman said he has been in contact with the U.S. State Department regarding his father's predicament, which has drawn the involvement of former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, who was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the 1990s and is a periodic troubleshooter on North Korean issues.

Richardson has reached out to his North Korea contacts, a spokeswoman for his office said on Thursday.

The U.S. government has not directly confirmed the detention of Merrill Newman, citing privacy laws.

But U.S. officials have publicly urged North Korea to release any American citizens who are being held in that country. Korean-American Christian missionary Kenneth Bae has been detained by the Pyongyang government since November 2012.

(Reporting by Dana Feldman; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Gunna Dickson)