SEOUL South Korean authorities plan to inspect foreign exchange trading at banks operating in the country, a senior finance ministry official said Tuesday, in a move apparently aimed at curbing the rapid appreciation of the won.

The central bank and the Financial Supervisory Service, a financial markets regulator, plan to jointly investigate the banks to look into their foreign exchange and derivatives trading, the official said, without elaborating.

Yonhap news agency cited unnamed sources as saying that the inspections were scheduled to start next month and could lead to reductions in the ceilings on the foreign-exchange derivatives positions that each bank can hold.

Analysts said the move appeared aimed at slowing the won's pace of appreciation, but added that the local currency would remain on an upward trend over the long term.

"I think they're trying to slow it down to a point. But in the long term, the strengthening trend (of the won) will be maintained," said Ma Ju-ok, economist at Kiwoom Securities.

Such a move would curb the size of bets that banks can make on the appreciation of the won, and thus reduce upward pressure on the currency.

The won has gained 5.1 percent against the dollar this year and the pace of increase in its value has been quickening in recent weeks.

The government introduced ceilings on the foreign exchange derivative contracts that each bank can hold in June 2010 and toughened the restrictions by lowering the ceilings in July last year as capital inflows intensified.

Separately on Tuesday, data from the Bank of Korea showed that South Korea posted a current account surplus of $3.9 billion (2.4 billion pounds) in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, down slightly from August but still relatively large. Strong current account surpluses tend to put upward pressure on a currency.

