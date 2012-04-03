When it comes to harmonising with the government, the central bank of South Korea may have gone too far, undermining its credibility as an effective counterweight in managing Asia's fourth-biggest economy, interviews with current and former Korean policymakers say.

Following are details on how the Bank of Korea is structured and how the government seeks to influence the legally independent central bank's policy:

MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE

A revised law at the end of 1997 took the chairmanship of the monetary policy committee away from the Finance Minister and gave it to the Bank of Korea's governor. It deprived the finance ministry of voting rights in the committee.

The Bank of Korea reviews its interest rate policy on the second Thursday of each month in principle and releases minutes from each meeting more than six weeks later, but the minutes do not identify speakers.

POWERFUL PRESIDENTIAL SYSTEM

The Bank of Korea has full autonomy in its operations in theory, but the country's president has the right to appoint or fire the governor. Sacking a governor against the public will could risk heavy political fallout.

The governor's term is four years and the president can re-appoint him/her for a second term. The senior deputy governor serves for three years and can be re-appointed for a second term.

The president has the right to veto the monetary policy committee's decision. It is very unlikely any president would exercise this right but the mere threat could pressure the voting members to pay closer attention to the government's opinion.

The Bank of Korea is also required to get the Finance Ministry's approval on its annual budget and hold talks with the ministry when setting its three-year inflation target.

SOME CONFLICTS

The Bank of Korea has in the past been in conflict mainly with the finance ministry over foreign exchange policy and with the Financial Services Commission over supervisory rights on commercial banks and financial companies.

It carries out foreign-currency intervention on behalf of the finance ministry, but the central bank tends to prefer keeping intervention to a minimum because it has to pay the cost of ensuring that the impact of the currency action doesn't destabilise the economy.

The central bank gave up supervisory power over banks and financial firms in the late 1990s, but regained a limited say in late 2011 because it has the responsibility to manage money supply.

President Lee Myung-bak's government revived the right in early 2010 for a vice finance minister to attend the central bank's monthly policy meeting, the first time in more than a decade a government had done so.

Lee has also held a high-profile meeting on the economy every week and Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo, who was a senior economic secretary to Lee, has attended the meetings.

Senior government figures, including the president and the finance minister, have also frequently issued comments publicly on macroeconomic policy.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Neil Fullick)