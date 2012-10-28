SEOUL A key measure of how South Korean manufacturing companies assess business conditions for the coming month ticked up but stayed at a low level, data showed on Monday, dashing hopes for a rapid economic recovery.

The Bank of Korea manufacturing business survey index for November rose to a seasonally adjusted 72 from 70 for October. Still, the fresh figure wasn't far from August's 69, which was a more than three-year low.

A reading below 100 means companies that expect business conditions to deteriorate in the following month outnumber those predicting improvement. The index last stood above 100 in January 2011.

Reflecting how fragile business sentiment is, the data showed the index moved the exact opposite way -- from 72 for October to 70 for November -- when applying no seasonal adjustment.

The central bank said in a statement that economic uncertainties and weak domestic demand were cited as the biggest sources of concerns for South Korean manufacturing companies, while weak exports ranked a distant third in the list.

South Korea's economy, the fourth-largest in Asia, posted almost no growth in the third quarter from the previous three months, central bank estimates showed on Friday, but the government expects a recovery from the current quarter.

The Bank of Korea said it surveyed more than 1,400 manufacturers nationwide representing 23 major industries between October 15 and 22.

