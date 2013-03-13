South Korea's President Park Geun-hye speaks to the nation at the presidential Blue House in Seoul March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL South Korea plans to implement an economic stimulus package but will set the details around the end of this month after examining first-quarter indicators, a senior official at the presidential Blue House told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We will take action, that is for certain," the official, who declined to be identified, said by telephone. "But what goes on the menu and the strength of the items to be included need to be considered further, and that will be decided once we get the first-quarter indicators around the end of March."

The comments are in line with market expectations that President Park Geun-hye will seek to boost growth. But the Blue House official did not say whether the government will seek more central spending or look to other measures such as tax breaks.

Overseas shipments for the world's seventh-largest exporter barely grew in the first two months of the year while domestic consumption remains depressed, raising concerns that growth will continue to stagnate in coming quarters.

Hyun Oh-seok, nominated as the next finance minister, told lawmakers at a confirmation hearing earlier on Wednesday that short-term measures are needed to boost the economy.

"There are several policy packages that could be tapped," said Hyun. "There needs to be a comprehensive review of options, including fiscal (spending), interest rates and property market measures."

Investors have been betting on a rate cut at the Bank of Korea's rate-setting meeting on Thursday, with yields on three-year and five-year government bonds having closed well below the benchmark rate of 2.75 percent.

The land ministry is also expected to announce another policy package sometime between end-March and early April in a bid to boost the ailing property market.

Data from Kookmin Bank showed that housing prices across South Korea fell for the eighth consecutive month in February, underscoring the mounting pressures on local households, which typically count their home as the most valuable asset.

