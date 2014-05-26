SEOUL South Korea and Malaysia have agreed to utilise their currency swap agreement worth around $4.7 billion to boost the use of the won KRW= and ringgit MYR=, the Bank of Korea and the finance ministry said in a joint statement on Monday.

Starting next month, central banks in both countries will begin lending the currencies to companies through local banks to settle trade bills.

The lending facility is similar to a step in December 2012 to increase the use of the Chinese yuan CNY= and the won through a bilateral currency swap.

South Korea signed a currency swap deal with Malaysia in October last year that lets either country swap 5.0 trillion Korean won for 15 billion Malaysian ringgit. It was signed amid a flurry of swap deals with other countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

The swap deals were meant to improve South Korea's financial risk management during times of extreme stress in global markets.

The Bank of Korea had said they would expand the use of local currencies in trade settlements in 2012.

A central bank official said demand for the ringgit for trade settlements was expected to be modest at first, adding that the bank plans to hold discussions with firms in Seoul to explain the terms of the new facility.

The Bank of Korea did not confirm the amount that would be lent to local banks, but the loans would be provided with maturities up to six months, the statement said.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)