SEOUL An exit poll conducted by South Korean broadcasters on Wednesday showed that conservative candidate Park Geun-hye, the daughter of the country's former military ruler, was ahead in the country's presidential election.

The polls put Park on 50.1 percent versus 48.9 percent for her left-wing challenger Moon Jae-in.

They were conducted by three networks and published after voting closed at 6 p.m. (9:00 a.m. British time) in this Asian country of 50 million people.

Park served as South Korea's "First Lady" during part of Park Chung-hee's 18-year rule following the assassination of the then president's wife.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by David Chance)