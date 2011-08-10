South Korea and North Korea exchanged artillery fire on Tuesday after the South said that a shell from the North landed near waters it claims near an island that the North shelled in late 2010, a move that sharply escalated tensions on the peninsula.

Media reports said that the North's fire had been a training exercise and that the South fired back.

The island straddles the contested Northern Limit Line (NLL) and was the site of a deadly attack in 2010, the first assault on a civilian area since the end of the Korean war.

Here are some facts about the NLL:

* The U.S. commander at the end of the 1950-53 Korean War drew up a sea border weeks after the Armistice was signed to prevent naval clashes off the peninsula's west and east coasts. The truce made no direct mention of sea borders.

* The NLL off the west coast, as the maritime border is called, is drawn around islands that lie well north of what would be the extension of the land border that had been part of the South's territory before the war.

* The North made no issue of the sea NLL until 1973, when it began violating the limit and disputing its validity. An agreement signed in 1991 reaffirming non-aggression and recognising each other's political sovereignty appeared to settle the maritime dispute.

* In the 1990s, the North again began disputing the NLL, claiming the real border should lie far to the south. In 1999, a North Korean patrol boat violated the NLL by up to 10 km (6 miles) but went home defeated when a gunfight killed several North Koreans.

* A skirmish near the same area three years later killed six South Korean seamen. In November 2009, South Korean navy ships responding quickly to an intruding North Korean vessel, pounded it with thousands of rounds of gunfire, disabling it and killing at least one sailor.

* In March 2010, a South Korean warship, the Cheonan, was torpedoed in the area, killing 46 sailors. A international team of investigators said the North was responsible, but Pyongyang denies involvement.

* November 2010, tensions spiked between the two nations after an artillery barrage by the North -- the first of its kind on a civilian area on South Korean soil since the end of the 1950-53 Korean war -- killed four South Koreans, including two civilians.

The North said at the time that it fired artillery shells at Yeonpyeong island after the South conducted a firing drill in the disputed area.

