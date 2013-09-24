SEOUL South Korea voted against Boeing's F-15 Silent Eagle in its 8.3 trillion won (4.8 billion pounds) tender for 60 fighter jets, the country's arms procurement agency said on Tuesday, saying it will restart the project.

"DAPA...will swiftly pursue the programme again in order to minimise the vacuum in combat capabilities," South Korea's Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said in a statement.

Boeing's F-15 had been the only bid out of three that was under-budget and eligible to win the country's largest-ever defence import deal under South Korean law.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)