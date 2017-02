SEOUL Nine people were people were killed, including three migrant workers, and 25 others injured when a fire swept through a karaoke bar in South Korea's southern port city of Busan, police said on Sunday.

The fire broke out in one of the 28 rooms of the karaoke lounge on the third floor of a six-storey building late on Saturday. The victims included three Sri Lankan men.

(Reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)