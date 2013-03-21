North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) watches what KCNA said was a drill of drone planes assaulting targets and a firing drill of self-propelled flak rocket destroying ''enemy'' cruise missiles coming in attack in low altitude, conducted by the air force and air defence... REUTERS/KCNA

SEOUL North Korea's supreme military command said on Thursday its "precision attack" weapons have U.S. navy bases in Guam and Okinawa in their sights and will attack them if it is provoked.

"The United States is advised not to forget that our precision target tools have within their range the Anderson Air Force base on Guam where the B-52 takes off, as well as the Japanese mainland where nuclear powered submarines are deployed and the navy bases on Okinawa," the North Korean command spokesman was quoted by KCNA news agency.

North Korea earlier made a threat to stage a nuclear attack on the United States, something that is well outside of its current military capacity, although the U.S. Pacific bases are in range of its medium range missiles.

The North has responded angrily to reports that the United States has flown B-52 bomber sorties over the Korean peninsula as part of the annual military drills with South Korean forces.

