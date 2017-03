SEOUL North Korea has decided to expel an Australian man who was arrested last month while working as a Christian missionary, the North's official KCNA news agency reported on Monday.

KCNA said 75-yer-old John Short had admitted to violating North Korean law and apologised. It said North Korea had decided to expel him partly in consideration of his age.

