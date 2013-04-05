LONDON North Korea has told Britain it cannot guarantee the safety of diplomats after April 10 in the event of a conflict, the British foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The British Embassy in Pyongyang received a communication from the North Korean government this morning saying that the North Korean government would be unable to guarantee the safety of embassies and international organisations in the country in the event of conflict from April 10th," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

