LONDON Britain said on Friday North Korea had asked it if it intended to evacuate its embassy in Pyongyang because of rising tensions on the Korean peninsula, but said it regarded the query as part of an anti-U.S. information campaign.

"We believe they have taken this step as part of their continuing rhetoric that the US poses a threat to them. We are considering next steps, including a change to our travel advice," Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.

North Korea "has responsibilities under the Vienna convention to protect diplomatic missions," it said.

Britain has a full embassy in Pyongyang which a Foreign Office spokesman said included a small staff. He declined to elaborate.

North Korea has said nuclear conflict could break out at any time on the Korean peninsula, in a month-long war of words that has prompted the United States to move military assets into the region.

