SEOUL North Korea named its young leader Kim Jong-un as First Chairman of the ruling National Defence Commission at a meeting of its assembly on Friday, capping a rise to power in the reclusive state after the sudden death of his father in December.

Kim Jong-il, who ruled the country as the Chairman of the powerful military commission until he died, would remain its chairman for eternity, the North's official KCNA news agency said.

