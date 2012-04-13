Kremlin denies plotting coup, assassination in Montenegro
MOSCOW/PODGORICA The Kremlin on Monday rejected "irresponsible" allegations by Montenegro that Russia was involved in a plot to assassinate its prime minister.
SEOUL North Korea named its young leader Kim Jong-un as First Chairman of the ruling National Defence Commission at a meeting of its assembly on Friday, capping a rise to power in the reclusive state after the sudden death of his father in December.
Kim Jong-il, who ruled the country as the Chairman of the powerful military commission until he died, would remain its chairman for eternity, the North's official KCNA news agency said.
BAGHDAD The U.S. military is not in Iraq "to seize anybody's oil", Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said, distancing himself from remarks by President Donald Trump at the start of a visit to Iraq on Monday.
MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte operated a "death squad" while mayor of Davao city, giving cash and orders for police and assassins to murder criminals, according to a former policeman who said he was involved in the clandestine killings.