BEIJING A North Korean envoy told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday that North Korea is willing to take "positive actions" to safeguard peace and stability on the Korean peninsula, China's state media reported.

Choe Ryong-hae, a "special envoy" of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, also said that North Korea was willing to make joint efforts to resolve problems through six-party talks and other forms of dialogue, the state-run China News Service said on its website.

