DANDONG, China Business people at the main gateway for North Korea's trade with China turned a hopeful eye towards Kim Jong-il's son and successor, days after trade virtually ground to a halt following Kim's abrupt death.

Questions abound about which, if any, policies might change under the reclusive state's new leadership, with Kim Jong-un apparently at the helm of a ruling coterie.

Trade policy was foremost on people's minds at Dandong in northeastern China, directly across the Yalu river from the North's special economic zone of Sinuiju.

"I hope the change is for the better, for more liberalisation of trade," said Zhang Jie, who has run a factory in the North's special economic zone for the past five years.

Her views echoed those of many other business executives who deal with the North.

"So far there has been no change in the North's trade policy, so hopefully there will be no impact on business," she said.

For many Chinese business owners who rely on North Korea for their livelihood, the policies of the North's new leadership can have a huge impact, as demonstrated by the sudden and dramatic drop in trade following the announcement of Kim's death.

"Business hasn't just quieted down. It's completely shut," Li Bo, a Dandong resident who runs a trading business, said in a traders' alley that houses dozens of shops selling light machinery and hardware.

"To mourn and show respect for their leader, they all had to go back. Any who dared to stay, they would be seen disrespecting their leader."

LOOKING ACROSS THE RIVER

For most of the 750,000 people living in Dandong, however, life remained little changed. Chinese businessmen said they could still cross the half-frozen Yalu river to the North, and trains and trucks could be seen crossing the main bridge.

Before his death, Kim Jong-il began a gradual liberalisation of the North's trade policies with China, a favoured ally who provided significant political and economic support as North Korea became isolated amid Pyongyang's pursuit of a nuclear weapons programme.

Following a slump in economic activity due to natural disasters and economic mismanagement, Pyongyang started to adopt market-oriented policies, albeit at a very limited level.

Sinuiju, which was launched in 2002, has grown into a crucial light industry manufacturing base for the North.

Trade between China and North Korea rose 73.5 percent in the first 10 months of 2011 compared with the same period last year, reaching $4.7 billion. Growth was powered by rising Chinese imports of minerals, coal and other basic products, according to Chinese customs data.

But this week, across the river in Dandong, North Korean business people who would usually be seen buying goods from shops and loading them onto trucks had vanished from the streets as they headed home to mourn and pay respects to their leader.

"Of course I'm a little bit worried," said Liu Liang, who runs a clothing shop that sells traditional Korean dresses manufactured in Sinuiju.

His shop is located just off the riverfront from where buildings on the opposite side, in North Korea, could be seen.

"But basically, I think things will not change much."

