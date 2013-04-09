A North Korean soldier washes his socks as his comrade washes his hands at the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

BEIJING China said on Tuesday it did not want to see chaos on the Korean peninsula after North Korea warned foreigners in South Korea to quit the country because of the risk of war.

China opposes any side taking steps to worsen the situation on the Korean peninsula, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told reporters at a daily news briefing.

Tension has been fuelled by North Korean anger over the imposition of U.N. sanctions after its last nuclear arms test in February, creating one of the worst periods of tension on the peninsula since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Michael Martina)