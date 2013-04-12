BEIJING China declined to comment on a report by a Pentagon spy agency that said North Korea may have a nuclear weapon it can mount on a missile.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said at a daily news briefing on Friday that he had no comment on the report. Hong reiterated China's stance that tensions on the Korean peninsula have to be resolved through dialogue.

Tension has been fuelled by North Korean anger over the imposition of U.N. sanctions after its last nuclear arms test in February, creating one of the worst periods of stress on the peninsula since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

